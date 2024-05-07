CEO Vikas Raj urges citizens to scale up voting numbers in Hyd

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad recording the lowest voter turnout in all the elections, chief electoral officer Vikas Raj urged people that everyone should take responsibility for increasing the voting percentage in Hyderabad district.

Vikas Raj along with GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad Police commissioner K Srinivas Reddy, district collector Anudeep Durishetty flagged off a bike taxi rally at LB Stadium here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that voter awareness programmes have been undertaken on a large scale for the last two to three months to increase the voting percentage in Hyderabad district and asked the people to participate in voting in large numbers to protect democracy.

"Casting vote is our responsibility. Everyone should work hard to ensure that 60 to 65 percent voting takes place in Hyderabad," he said.

District election officer and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said the special efforts are being made to increase the voting percentage in the district.

He explained that women's groups are going door to door to create awareness among the people about the right to vote. The GHMC commissioner said the people should extend their full cooperation to increase the voting percentage in the district as compared to the last parliamentary elections. He congratulated those who have arranged the Rapido polling stations and provided vehicles to take the voters home from the polling stations.

Ronald Rose also requested the officials to provide such facilities in all the polling stations in the district. He further informed that all necessary facilities have been arranged for the voters in the polling stations so that the people do not face any difficulties, especially drinking water and medical camps.