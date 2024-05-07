Elections to be held in peaceful, transparent atmosphere

Tirupati: Elections Special Police Observer for the State Deepak Mishra stated that it was fortunate to take part in the democratic election process and everyone should strive to conduct the polls in a peaceful and transparent atmosphere. Reviewing poll preparedness in the district on Monday, he said that everyone should follow the election guidelines and work in coordination. Foolproof steps should be taken to avoid repolling and violence.

Deepak Mishra advised the police staff to work across the party, caste and religion lines to enable the voters to vote and elect a government that provides good governance. All steps should be taken to protect law and order in the district. Special focus should be laid on critical and vulnerable polling stations and there should be caution on the illegal transport of liquor, cash and drugs through vigilance at check posts.

District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that out of 2,140 polling centres in the district, 696 are critical and 15 are vulnerable stations. SP Krishna Kanth Patel said that so far, police have seized cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 20.28 crore and have round the clock vigilance on the transport of cash and liquor.

DRO Penchala Kishore and other police officials attended the meeting.