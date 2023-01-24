PDS in AP gets pat from Consumer Affairs director

Vijayawada (NTR District): KMS Khalsa, the Director of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Government of India, has praised the effective supply of ration goods in the State and opined the distribution of ration commodities at the cardholders' doorsteps by Mobile Vehicles (Mobile Dispensing Units-MDU) in a transparent manner is the most appreciated thing.

He observed the implementation of public distribution system (PDS) of the State in NTR district on Friday. Along with district civil supply officers, he visited fair price shops at Singh Nagar, Gollapudi and Guntupalli in the limits of Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director informed that the government has been supplying ration rice to 1,46,14,105 card holders across the State through 29,794 ration shops and 9,630 mobile vehicles every month. He said consumers are being supplied around 16,04,553.66 quintals of rice every month free of cost.

Referring to NTR District, Director KMS Khalsa informed that over 7,800 MT of rice is being given to the cardholders in NTR district through 957 ration shops and 374 vehicles. He informed the authorities are getting succeeded in supplying ration to over 75 per cent cardholders within the first week.

"The cardholders are requesting for supply of wheat, wheat flour, red grams, tamarind and cooking oil in addition to the rice. I will bring this matter to the notice of the Central as well as State governments and make available the provisions," he added.

District Civil Supply officer Komali Padma and others accompanied the Director during his visit.