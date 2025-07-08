Live
PDSU questions unauthorised opening of seized Waqf board rooms in Nandyal
Demands strict action against Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Maulana Mustaq Ahmed
Nandyal: PDSU State president SMD Rafi raised concerns over the unauthorised opening of sealed rooms in Balaji Complex, Nandyal, previously secured by Waqf Board.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Rafi questioned how rooms, sealed on January 17, 2023, by the Waqf Board with police and revenue officials present, could be broken open without government approval. He alleged that Maulana Mustaq Ahmed, Chairman of State Minority Finance Corporation, misused political influence to forcibly access the rooms and convert them into his personal office. He noted that Mustaq had leased the premises in 2019 during the TDP regime but failed to pay the lease amount, leading to the sealing. He claimed Mustaq, backed by the current ruling party, illegally reclaimed the property. Rafi criticised the authorities’ silence despite video evidence circulating on social media showing Mustaq inside the premises. He questioned why no legal action was taken against Mustaq, while ordinary citizens face penalties for minor Waqf property violations, suspecting official collusion or bribery.
Rafi demanded immediate government action, urging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Education N Lokesh, and Minority Welfare Minister Farooq to file criminal cases against those responsible. He stressed protecting Waqf lands and warned that without justice, PDSU, alongside minority organizations, youth, students, and community groups, would launch a state-wide agitation to safeguard Waqf Board properties.