  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Peacock sculpture made from iron waste unveiled

Peacock sculpture made from iron waste unveiled
x

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurating Peacock sculture on Trunk Road in Ongole on Wednesday

Highlights

Local MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao unveiled a peacock sculpture made from iron waste at the DMart junction in Ongole

Ongole : Local MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao unveiled a peacock sculpture made from iron waste at the DMart junction in Ongole. The sculpture is part of the ‘Waste to Art’ initiative, which aims to beautify the city and promote the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Speaking on the occasion, MLA expressed concerns about the lack of attention to city beautification in the past five years and announced plans to accelerate urban development initiatives.

He also mentioned the city’s past achievements in cleanliness efforts and announced intentions to install artwork made from waste materials at major junctions in Ongole. The district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, and other officials attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick