Peacock sculpture made from iron waste unveiled

Ongole : Local MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao unveiled a peacock sculpture made from iron waste at the DMart junction in Ongole. The sculpture is part of the ‘Waste to Art’ initiative, which aims to beautify the city and promote the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Speaking on the occasion, MLA expressed concerns about the lack of attention to city beautification in the past five years and announced plans to accelerate urban development initiatives.
He also mentioned the city’s past achievements in cleanliness efforts and announced intentions to install artwork made from waste materials at major junctions in Ongole. The district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, and other officials attended the event.