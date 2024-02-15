Live
Peddakurapadu MLA Namburu Shankar Rao calls cadre to work for YSRCP's victory
In a recent public meeting held at Narsaraopet, Pedakurapadu Legislator Mr. Namburu Shankara Rao spoke about Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's efforts towards providing statehood to BCs (Backward Classes). The meeting was organized to welcome House of Parliament candidate Shri Anil Kumar Yadav on his first visit to Palnadu district.
During his speech, Rao highlighted that in the past, only upper castes had contested for the Narsaraopet Parliament seat. However, under CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, history was rewritten as a BC leader was given the opportunity to contest for the seat. Rao commended CM Jagan for his love and support towards BCs, even in the distribution of seats.
Rao underscored the connection between Narsaraopet and Nellore, stating that leaders like Nedurumalli Janarthana Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy from Nellore had previously achieved great victories in Narsaraopet. Encouraging the people, he urged them to ensure a resounding victory for Anil Kumar Yadav, emphasizing the importance of winning YSR Congress party candidates in Palnadu district.
Overall, Mr. Namburu Shankara Rao praised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's steps towards giving representation and empowerment to BCs and urged the public to support Anil Kumar Yadav in the upcoming elections.