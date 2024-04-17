Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy addresses workers in various mandals

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy addressed workers' meetings in various mandals today, where he urged the people of the state to teach a lesson to Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming general elections. He criticized Chandrababu for allegedly neglecting the basic needs of the people during his 14 years in power and emphasized the need to notice the difference between the promises made by Chandrababu and the actions taken by CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

Ramachandra Reddy highlighted CM Jaganmohan Reddy's efforts in implementing promises, such as loan waivers for farmers and women's groups, job per household initiatives, and advancing English education and medical facilities through programs like Nadu. He also praised the welfare schemes provided by the government without discriminating based on caste, religion, region, or politics.

The Minister called on the people to support CM Jaganmohan Reddy for a second term, citing his commitment to development and welfare. He expressed confidence that the state will prosper under Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership and warned against giving power to the alliance members who have deceived with false promises in the past.

MLA candidate BS Maqbool and Parliament candidate Boya Shanthamma, representing the YSR Congress party in the upcoming elections, were endorsed by Ramachandra Reddy as deserving candidates worthy of support. The event was attended by various YSRCP leaders, activists, and supporters, underlining the party's dedication to the welfare and development of the state.