Realme P1 Pro Goes on Sale Today: Price, Specifications, and Offers

Realme introduced the highly anticipated Realme P1 Pro earlier this month, promising many features within the budget-friendly Rs 20,000 price segment. Today marks the commencement of its sale, offering consumers an opportunity to grab this feature-packed smartphone.



Price and Availability

The Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting at 12 noon today, accessible on both realme.com and Flipkart. Realme sweetens the deal with attractive offers, including a Rs 2,000 discount coupon on the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants, alongside a no-cost EMI option for nine months on both platforms.

During this limited-time sale, the 8GB + 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs 21,999, can be acquired for Rs 19,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant is available for Rs 20,999. Customers can choose from the Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue colour variants.

Specifications

The Realme P1 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring a seamless and immersive visual experience. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the phone delivers vibrant and crisp visuals.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset and operates on the latest Android 14 OS, providing smooth performance and efficient multitasking. In the camera department, the Realme P1 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary camera equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, delivering stunning photography results. Additionally, it sports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for capturing flawless selfies.

Battery Life and Charging

Equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, the Realme P1 Pro ensures long-lasting usage, with Realme claiming up to 473.58 hours of standby time. The device supports 35 hours of calling, over 20 hours of movie watching, 85 hours of music playback, and more than 12 hours of navigation on a single charge. To complement its impressive battery life, the phone comes with a 45W Supervooc charger, ensuring fast and convenient charging whenever needed.

With its compelling features, attractive pricing, and enticing offers, the Realme P1 Pro is set to make a mark in the mid-range smartphone segment. Don't miss the opportunity to grab this exceptional device during its exclusive sale today.