  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Raveena wears saree made with recyclable material in this ‘blistering heatwave’

Raveena wears saree made with recyclable material in this ‘blistering heatwave’
x
Highlights

Raveena Tandon is surely the epitome of grace and elegance, as she treated fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a saree made of sustainable, recyclable material.

Raveena Tandon is surely the epitome of grace and elegance, as she treated fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a saree made of sustainable, recyclable material.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who was most recently seen in the legal drama film ‘Patna Shuklla’, shared a series of photos donning a plain red transparent saree.

Raveena opted for a matching halterneck blouse.

For makeup, Raveena is all glammed up with nude pink glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted cheeks. She kept her hair tied in a clean bun.

The ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ actress opted for golden earrings and matching bangles.

The post is captioned: “Red. In this blistering heatwave! #global warming is real folks. Wake up to it before it’s too late. In a saree made of sustainable recyclable material by @vaishalisstudio.”

Fashion designer and wife of actor Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, commented on the post and said: “Stunner.” Sonakshi Sinha dropped fire emojis. In ‘Patna Shuklla’, Raveena plays the role of Tanvi Shukla. The film revolves around the uncommon journey of Tanvi, a common woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. On the work front, Raveena next has ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X