Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy counters Naidu's allegations, says he is speaking out of fear

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed his anger towards TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of speaking out of fear of defeat. He stated that Chandrababu has no chance of winning, especially in Kuppam. The minister also criticized Chandrababu's actions during his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister, claiming that he only indulged in cheap criticism and did not fulfill his promises.

Minister Peddireddy defended himself against Chandrababu's criticism, questioning if he had betrayed his own uncle like Chandrababu did. He asserted that Chandrababu lacks the courage to face politics due to the fear of defeat.

Recalling that Chandrababu had criticized the implementation of welfare schemes would turn the state into Sri Lanka, Minister Peddireddy countered by stating that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy offers schemes without any biases towards political parties, focusing solely on helping the needy. He accused Chandrababu of making empty promises in 2014 and cheating the people multiple times.

Minister Peddireddy believes that the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly those in Chittoor district, will see through Chandrababu's deceitful words and take a stand against him. He also blamed Chandrababu for tarnishing the reputation of the entire district through backbiting.