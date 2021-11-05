Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slams Naidu, says he has not provided drinking water to Kuppam

Minister Peddireddy said that Chandrababu Naidu, who has been the Chief Minister for 14 years, has nullified the development of his constituency.



The festive atmosphere prevailed in Kuppam of Chittoor district as the YSR Congress party is holding a meeting on Friday in view of the municipal elections. The auditorium was packed with large crowds. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor MP Reddappa along with MLAs Srinivasulu, Dwarakanath Reddy, Venkata Gowda, Koneti Adimulam, and others attended the meeting.

Speaking in the occasion, Minister Peddireddy said that Chandrababu Naidu, who has been the Chief Minister for 14 years, has nullified the development of his constituency. He said not a single development work was done during his rule and was not able to provide irrigation and drinking water. Peddireddy questioned what Chandrababu had done when thousands of laborers were going to Bangalore from Kuppam.

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy said that Chandrababu's frustration has been increased and opined that people do not trust Chandrababu and that the TDP will be severely defeated in the upcoming municipal elections. He alleged that he has not made any effort to develop Kuppam from 2014 to 2019.

Narayana Swamy said efforts were being made to provide cultivation and drinking water to the residents of Kuppam. He said that a reservoir will be set up with two TMCs at Basinigani Palli of Gudipalli mandal to supply water to the ponds near Kuppam as well as provide drinking water to the residents of Kuppam. Narayana Swamy said Handrineva waters would reach Kuppam in ten days and asked people to vote for YSRCP candidates in the municipal elections.