Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visits Anantapur, says women are safe under YSRCP rule

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy, Forests and Underground Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited Anantapur district and conducted a District Review Committee meeting at the Collectorate. The minister convened the first review committee meeting after the formation of the new district and made key remarks on the occasion. He said he feels Anantapur district also like Chittoor and called on to take steps to develop the district. He said all officials should co-operate to legislators and problems should be brought to the collector.

He assured that any major issues in the district would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister immediately. He said a secretariat has been set up in the village and good governance is being maintained and public issues should be eased with the cooperation of the village secretariats.

Speaking on the attacks on the women, Peddireddy said that under the rule of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, all women can be fearless with the enforcement of Disha Act and opined that some people are deliberately politicising the few incidents that took place somewhere. The minister clarified that there was no attack happened on Nara Lokesh.