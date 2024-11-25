Peddireddy Thimmareddy Trust holds 50th medical camp

Kurnool: R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said that, who is serving the poor in his native village, is a role model for everyone. He participated in 50th Golden Jubilee medical camp organised by Peddireddy Thimmareddy Memorial Trust at Peddireddy Thimmareddy Public Hospital in Mangapalle village, Sanjamala mandal on Sunday.

The mega medical camp was presided over by Dr P Dastagiri Reddy, head of Sri Guru Raghavendra Educational Institutions, while Raghavendra Educational Institutions Directors Peddireddy Moulali Reddy and Peddireddy Shekshavali Reddy and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Janardhan Reddy congratulated Dr Peddireddy Dastagiri Reddy for serving the village where he was born. He said few people get the opportunity to do such service and Dastagiri Reddy has stood in the forefront, who is using his 10 acres land for public welfare. Also, Dastagiri Reddy established Guru Raghavendra Bank Coaching center in Nandyal 25 years ago and giving training to many unemployed people. Dr Peddireddy Dastagiri Reddy said that it was from his parents he learned to serve people. He informed that his services include conducting medical camps for the poos on the last Sunday of every month, free ambulance service for poor, pregnant women, disabled people and the elderly. He said that they will continue to conduct service programmes in the memory of his father.

He congratulated the doctors, who participated in the mega medical camp and provided medical services to the poor every month, and the staff of Sri Guru Raghavendra Educational Institutions for their cooperation. Free medicines have been distributed to 2,000 patients in the 50th mega medical camp.