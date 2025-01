Pemmasani, MLAs extend NY greetings to CM

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, MLAs B Ramanjaneyulu, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Md Nazeer Ahmed and Galla Madhavi met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP State office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday and gave flower bouquets to convey New Year greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that under the leadership of Naidu, State capital Amaravati and the State will witness rapid development.