Pemmasani offers prayers at Srikalahasti temple

Pemmasani offers prayers at Srikalahasti temple
Srikalahasti MLA B Sudhir Reddy presenting a memento to Union minister of state Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at the Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam on Wednesday

Union minister of state for rural development and communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar visited the Srikalahasti temple on Wednesday, following an invitation from Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy.

After offering prayers to the presiding deities and receiving the blessings, Chandra Sekhar expressed his happiness and admiration for the temple’s rich history and cultural significance. He also appreciated MLA Sudhir Reddy’s efforts in driving development initiatives in Srikalahasti, particularly in preparation for Maha Sivaratri.

During the visit, discussions were held regarding Central funding for various developmental projects in the constituency. The Union minister assured his support in securing the necessary funds to further enhance the region’s infrastructure and growth.

