Pemmasani thanks CM for allocating funds for Guntur channel extension

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chanrasekhar, thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh for allocating Rs 100 crore for land acquisition and Rs 300 crore for the Guntur channel extension works in the State Budget 2025-26.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said the district administration will submit the proposals to take up Guntur channel modernization works at a cost of Rs 650 crore and assured that they will complete the works before next elections.

He further said that due to pressure from the Telangana government, irrigation officials stopped releasing water to Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts. He thanked Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu for extending cooperation to release 1,200 cusecs of water from Krishna western delta.

Earlier, Pemmasani visited AIIMS-Mangalagiri and inspected the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, he said patients were expressing satisfaction over the medical services at the AIIMS. He said the coalition government gave 10 acres of land, provided water and power facility to AIIMS.

He said the government will take steps to render medical services to more patients and added that it will try to appoint more surgeons and staff at the hospital.