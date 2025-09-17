Pemmasani to launch Swasth Nari abhiyan today

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will inaugurate ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyaan’ in the district on Wednesday, according to Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya. In a statement, she said the programme will be launched at 11:00 am at Guntur Government General Hospital. It will continue until October 2. As part of this campaign, 301 medical camps will be organised across the district. She informed that these health and awareness camps will conduct tests for anaemia, tuberculosis detection, blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer. Pregnant women will also undergo medical check-ups. Blood donation camps will be held on October 1.

She said the minister will also participate in a review meeting on agricultural activities to be held at the district