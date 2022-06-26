Pending works to be completed soon: Venugopala Krishna

Rahamahaendravaram (East Godavari) : BC welfare and information minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna said that the Chief Minister has directed the distribution of 33 lakh house deeds in the state, as part of which steps should be taken to achieve the targets of various constituencies in the district. A pre-review meeting on the implementation of government flagship programs was chaired by the information and BC welfare minister Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna. Home minister Taneti Vanitha, officials and public representatives were present. Venugopala Krishna said completion of pending works ready to be completed in the constituencies would be the priority. Each legislator will be allocated Rs 5 crore for constituency development. He also asked the officials to take steps to resolve public grievances received during the Gadapa Gadapa programme.

Issues identified during the meeting will be brought into the notice the Chief Minister's notice, he said. The Home Minister reviewed issues such as housing, roads, and buildings and roads to be taken up by the Municipal Corporations and local bodies. The district collector K Madhavi Latha said that the meeting was organised to solve the problems identified by the people's representatives in the district and to achieve the objectives of the welfare schemes.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja, Srinivasu Naidu, Satti Suryanarayana Reddy and others spoke. RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, district SP Aishwarya Rastogi, joint collector Ch Sridhar, municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and DRO B Subbarao were present.