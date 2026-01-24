World shares are mixed as Japan keeps its key interest rate unchanged

Bangkok: European shares were mixed after Asian markets advanced Friday as calm was restored after a tumultuous week.US futures turned lower, with the contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials down 0.1 per cent. Germany’s DAX was little changed at 24,852.07, while the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2 per cent to 8,129.68. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1 per cent higher.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 picked up 0.3 per cent to 53,846.87 after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged, as expected. The central bank just raised the policy rate to 0.75 per cent in December. Wrapping up its policy meeting, it also slightly upgraded its estimates for future inflation and economic growth.