Pension disbursement for divyangs starting from Sept 1

Singanamala: MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri has announced that pensions will be provided to all Divyangs (differently-abled individuals) and those facing health issues who have appealed for assistance, starting from September 1.

The government has clarified that pension payments will be made to eligible individuals following the completion of the re-verification process, which has been ongoing for the last eight months.

Shravani Sri explained that the verification process had identified eligible and ineligible recipients, with an option for those classified as ineligible to appeal.

She emphasized that Divyangs who have not yet appealed should approach their local Mandal MPDO office for assistance.

After medical examinations, pensions will be reinstated within 30 days for those who qualify.

The government has already issued notices to individuals with less than 40% disability, but steps have been taken to ensure that all those who have appealed will receive their pensions.

The MLA directed relevant authorities to ensure timely disbursement.

Speaking on the matter, MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri stated, “The government is committed to standing with the poor. We are ensuring that no one is deprived of their rightful pension.

All eligible individuals will receive their pensions, and payments will be made in September.”

She also instructed officials to identify any remaining issues promptly and take necessary actions to ensure all eligible individuals receive their benefits without delay.