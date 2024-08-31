Pension Distribution Underway in Andhra Pradesh Amidst Heavy Rain

The distribution of pensions across Andhra Pradesh (AP) is in full swing as the government begins an early rollout, with more than 50 percent of the total pensions already disbursed. The initiative, which aims to benefit a total of 64,61,485 pensioners, will see Rs. 2729.86 crore distributed by the coalition government to support the state’s elderly and marginalized citizens.

The staff at village and ward secretariats have reported a remarkable 56 percent completion in the distribution process. Districts such as Srikakulam, Tirupati, and Vijayanagaram are leading in the number of pensions distributed, while Alluri district is currently lagging behind.

Despite challenging weather conditions, including heavy rains, secretariat staff are dedicatedly going door-to-door to ensure that beneficiaries receive their pensions. The government has opted to distribute pensions a day earlier than usual, considering that tomorrow is Sunday.