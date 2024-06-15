Pension to be disbursed rises by Rs 35.17 cr

Vizianagaram: With the latest decision taken by the NDA government in the State, the district beneficiaries will get an additional amount of Rs 35.17 crore under social security pensions.

As of now, in Vizianagaram district 2,82,194 beneficiaries are receiving pensions under various categories - widow, aged and physically challenged and the NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababau Naidu decided to enhance the old age pension to Rs 4,000 per month from Rs 3,000 and the pension for physically challenged has been doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

The NDA government has assured that it will disburse the pensions in July with the arrears from April and the total amount would be around Rs 187.36 crores. After clearing the arrears, from August the pension amount to be disbursed will be Rs 117 crore.

The senior citizens and physically challenged are very much happy with the enhancement of the pensions.