Penugonda stresses need for cultural renaissance

Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award winner and Progressive Writers’ Association national president Penugonda Lakshminarayana stressed the need for cultural renaissance in society.
Guntur : Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award winner and Progressive Writers’ Association national president Penugonda Lakshminarayana stressed the need for cultural renaissance in society.
He addressed a meeting held at Jana Chaitanya Vedika Hall here on Sunday on the occasion of his selection for Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that when we achieve a society without caste and religion, there is no need to read Gurajada and Gurram Jashua literature. Earlier, Penugonda Lakshminarayana was felicitated.
Former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president V Lak-shamana Reddy, former MLA Lingametty Eswara Rao, Prof Y Mallikarjuna Rao were present.
