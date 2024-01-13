  • Menu
Penukonda TDP incharge assures to set up BC Bhavan

BK Parthasaradhi, the Satya Sai District Telugu Desam Party President and Penukonda Constituency Incharge, attended the Pule Pratibha Awards ceremony as the chief guest.

The event was organized by the BC, OBC, Employees Welfare Association at Arts College in Anantapur town.

During his speech, Parthasaradhi emphasized the importance of education for children.

He stated that only when children excel in education can they secure the rights they deserve. He also mentioned his support for the establishment of BC Bhavan in the district.

