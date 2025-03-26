  • Menu
People advised to eat almonds for better health

People advised to eat almonds for better health
Nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy and model-entrepreneur Pragnya Ayyagari addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Vijayawada: Launching a blitzkrieg to promote sales of almonds across India, the Almond Board of California hosted a session on ‘A Handful of Almonds...

Vijayawada: Launching a blitzkrieg to promote sales of almonds across India, the Almond Board of California hosted a session on ‘A Handful of Almonds a Day: Natural Approach to Supporting Health in today’s Fast-Paced Lifestyle’ here on Tuesday.

Almond has already been an important ingredient in various forms in the diet of various classes in the society across the country. India has been importing almonds worth 100 billion US dollars every year.

It also imports almonds in the form of shell, fresh or dried from Australia, Afghanistan, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. 93 per cent of the almond imports are from the USA alone.

The YouGov survey in association with the Almond Board of California revealed that almonds rank among the top five vegetarian protein sources in India.

Addressing the media, nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy and model-entrepreneur Pragnya Ayyagari emphasised the importance of dietary choices while maintaining a balanced diet. They stressed on how incorporating almonds in daily diet can support overall health. The session was moderated by Sowjanya.

