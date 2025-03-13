People disappointed with NDA govt: YSRCP

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party Prakasam district unit leaders and cadre celebrated party foundation day at the YSRCP district office in Ongole on Wednesday.

The YSRCP district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, Ongole parliamentary constituency in-charge Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Yerragondapalem MLA T Chandrasekhar, Audimulapu Suresh, Anna Venkata Rambabu, Kunduru Nagarjuna, Ongole assembly in-charge Chunduru Ravi and others paid rich tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy, hoisted the party flag and cut a cake, as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Siva Prasad Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and others said that the YSRCP was born from the determination of a single man and the anguish of the people, for the welfare of the poor and development of the state. They said that the YSRCP president has fulfilled all promises made to the public as the chief minister, and provided a public friendly and welfare rule.

They alleged that the NDA government failed to fulfil at least one promise made to the public, and even dared to cheat the students. They said that the public are very much disappointed with the NDA government and assured that the YSRCP is ready to agitate and make the government fulfil all promises at any cost.