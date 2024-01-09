People express concern over inordinate delay in construction of RoB

Nidadavole: Nidadavole Assembly constituency was part of West Godavari district in the past but after the formation of new districts, it had become part of East Godavari district.

It is now one of the Assembly constituencies under the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. There are 2,03,084 voters in this constituency.

This constituency consists of Nidadavole, Undrajavaram, Peravali mandals and Nidadavole municipal areas come under this constituency. Elections were held in Nidadavole in 2009, 2014 and 2019. TDP candidate Burugupalli Sesha Rao won in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

YSRCP candidate G Srinivasa Naidu won the 2019 election. He got 81,000 votes while TDP candidate Burugupalli Sesha Rao polled around 59,000 votes and Jana Sena Party candidate A Ramyasri got 23,000 votes. YSRCP would have lost here in 2019 if the TDP and JSP had forged an alliance.

In this background, the political circles feel that there is bound to be an exciting fight in the 2024 elections. This time, both the major parties YSRCP and TDP are planning to change their candidates.

In TDP, it is said that the change of candidate is almost finalised. The candidate is being changed as a result of local group differences. Kundula Satyanarayana, a landlord from Peravali mandal who is close to Nara Lokesh, is said to be ahead in the race.

Meanwhile, the Nidadavole constituency is facing many problems. The problem of the railway gate here is bothering not only the residents of Nidadavole but also the commuters of both erstwhile Godavari districts. People have been waiting for the construction of the rail-over bridge (RoB) for a long time. YSRCP sources say that the funds for the construction of the RoB have been sanctioned and the foundation stone function is likely to happen soon.

Similarly, 1,300 TIDCO houses were completed but not allotted to the beneficiaries. People say that these houses were getting damaged.

The works from at Vijjeswaram to supply drinking water to Nidadavole was stalled at the pipeline stage.

Farmers complain that the irrigation canals lack maintenance and no de-silting works were undertaken.

Another major problem in Nidadavole mandal is Erra Kaluva floods every year. During the rainy season, due to the Erra Kaluva floods, the roads and settlements get inundated for days together.