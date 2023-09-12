People extend support to bandh in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: The State bandh called by the TDP, condemning the illegal arrest of its national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in false cases, became success as people voluntarily extended support in East Godavari district. No leaders were available to organise the bandh. While some are still under house arrest, many remain in police stations. However, the leaders appealed to various business and trade associations and unions to support the bandh.

Apart from this, many associations voluntarily came forward and observed bandh. With the support of the Chamber of Commerce, shops on the main road here were completely closed. Educational institutions were closed and offices of private establishments did not function. Following the orders not to stop RTC buses, they were operated as usual under police protection.

TDP workers staged a protest on Rajahmundry-Bhadrachalam State highway at Gadala. They tried to stop buses, but police forcible sent them from there.

The morning show was stopped in all cinema halls. Some banks were also didn’t worked. TDP sources feel that the bandh was successful with public support despite lack of leaders to organise.

Bandh was also successful in the Konaseema district. Leaders of TDP and Jana Sena coordinated and exerted a strong influence on bandh. Businesses, educational institutions and government offices were also closed in Razole, Malikipuram and Tatipaka towns. Bus traffic was stopped.

TDP State vice-president Gollapalli Surya Rao was under house arrest in Razole. TDP BC Cell State spokesperson Chelluboina Srinivas, TDP Zone-2 Media Coordinator Bolla Satish Babu and district vice-president Mudunuri Venugopala Krishnamraju supervised the bandh.

In Kakinada, bandh was partially led by TDP leaders. Police detaned the leaders, who tried to stop buses. There were a few incidents of police opening closed shops on the main road.

Telugu Desam and Jana Sena activists stopped the buses in Razole.