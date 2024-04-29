Chintamaneni Prabhakar's Election Campaign Gains Momentum in Denduluru Constituency

Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the joint candidate of TDP Janasena BJP alliance in Denduluru Constituency, continues his election campaign with strong support from the local community. He has been visiting villages such as Jalipudi, Katlampudi, and Madepalli in Eluru rural mandal, highlighting the need for development in the area.

During his campaign, Prabhakar expressed concerns about the weakening of systems under the current YCP government led by Jagan. He emphasized that development is not possible under the current administration and pointed out the lack of progress in infrastructure projects, including roads sanctioned during his previous tenure as MLA.

Prabhakar also expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's potential to come to power with a significant majority in the state. He thanked the constituents for their support and expressed his commitment to serving them for the third term as MLA.

Overall, Prabhakar's campaign is gaining momentum in Dendulur constituency, with many residents showing enthusiasm for his proposals for development and improvement in the area.





