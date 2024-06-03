Live
People flock to pilgrimages, tourist places
Kurnool: sightseeing places and pilgrimages in Nandyal district were flooded with visitors and devotees on Sunday. Due to school vacations and Sunday, people with kin and kith are thronging temples and tourist places.
People flocked to see the famous Belum caves in Kolimigundla mandal. People from faraway places visited the caves and the officials arranged guides to give a description of the naturally formed caves.
YSR Smuti Vanam (YSR Park) at Nalla Kalva, museum in Smriti Vanam and Velugodu reservoir witnessed huge turnout of people. It was a great chill out to the visitors as temperatures also came down. Nature lovers enjoyed the beauty of Nalamalla forest.
Pilgrimages like Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam and Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple in Mahanandi in Nandyal district also witnessed huge rush of devotees. Temple authorities have made necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience to devotees.