People from Kovuru donate Rs 4 lakh for flood victims

Nellore : Following a call given by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, philanthropists from Nellore district have been extending financial support to the Chief Minister’s relief fund for the benefit of the flood victims in Vijayawada.

As part of this initiative, traders, realtors and politicians from Butchireddy Palem mandal of Kovuru constituency have extended a help of total Rs 4 lakh to the CM’s relief fund.

Kovuru MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi handed over the cheque to Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ponguru Narayana at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Narayana thanked the people of Nellore district for their positive response to the call given by the Chief Minister and extending financial help to the flood victims.