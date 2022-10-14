People happy over mobile ration supply: Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): Following the direction of the Centre and the State governments, District Collector S Dilli Rao conducted a surprise inspection to check the supply of ration rice to the beneficiaries at Fakeergudem here on Thursday.

Later speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao said that ration cardholders are happy with the supply of ration rice through mobile ration shops at their doorstep. He added that the officials concerned will conduct checking regularly and also random checkings of ration and mobile ration distribution vehicles to stop any irregularities in the distribution.

There are 5.86 lakh ration cards in the district out of which 5.63 lakh are white ration cards and 23,063 are Antyodaya ration cards. A total of 958 ration shops and 374 mobile vehicles are distributing 8,375 metric tonnes of rice every month. Quality rice is being distributed in the first week of every month to these cardholders with 70 to 80 per cent of them getting rice in the first week itself.

The Collector said that out of 552 cardholders of the Fakeergudem ration shop, 447 had already received rice. He congratulated S Sai Sivaprasad for supplying rice through mobile vehicle in time.

District civil supply officer P Komali Padma, assistant civil supply officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, revenue inspectors K Kishore, M Bhaginath, A Sarath Babu, G Pravin Kumar, VROs B Parvatamma, M Jyothi and others accompanied the Collector.