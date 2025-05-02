People in huge numbers flock to Amaravati re-inauguration

A substantial crowd is heading to the re-inauguration of Amaravati, with District Collector Lakshmi Shah ensuring that adequate facilities are available for attendees travelling from afar. The oversight of these arrangements is being conducted from the district collectorate office, amid significant traffic diversions in Vijayawada due to the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Collector Lakshmi Shah has urged residents of Vijayawada to participate in this important event. Food and parking provisions have been established for the influx of visitors, with meals and refreshments offered at designated bus depots. As of now, 450 buses have departed for the assembly premises, and a substantial area of 350 acres has been allocated exclusively for parking.

Additionally, large numbers from the West Godavari district are also heading to the event. District Collector Chadalawada Nagarani flagged off 150 buses carrying approximately 8,000 people from the old bus stand in Bhimavaram. He noted that enthusiasm for the event has increased, prompting arrangements for more buses.

Comprehensive facilities are available for those travelling, with each bus accompanied by a coordinator and a female police officer to ensure passenger safety. Collector Nagarani expressed confidence that the collaborative efforts of all involved would lead to a successful meeting.