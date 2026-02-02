People-oriented budget, says MP

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni described the Union Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a comprehensive “people-oriented” budget with a strong focus on the welfare of the poor, women, and youth. The budget highlighted measures to empower women in self-help groups to become entrepreneurs. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Sivanath said the budget encourages at least one member from every family to grow in the business sector.

The MP welcomed incentives for micro, small, and medium enterprises, especially in sectors such as bio-pharmaceuticals, semiconductor chip production, container manufacturing, and textile machinery, which are expected to strengthen domestic industries. He also appreciated the opportunities provided to southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, for the use of rare minerals.

Sivanath highlighted infrastructure projects like the Chennai–Hyderabad and Hyderabad–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridors, which would benefit the state, and initiatives such as mega textile parks, Khadi–handloom development, and sports equipment manufacturing units, which would generate employment. Funding for cities with prominent temples, including Vijayawada’s Kanaka Durga temple, is expected to boost tourism and create livelihoods across the country, he added.