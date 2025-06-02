People urged to avail ‘WhatsApp Governance’ platform

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi on Sunday said that the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) will be conducted as usual on Monday, June 2 at the district, division, and mandal levels.

The collector also highlighted that citizens can now submit their grievances directly through the “WhatsApp Governance” platform, in addition to the existing options.

As part of the government’s citizen-friendly services, the public can lodge their complaints via the toll-free helpline “1100 – Meekosam Call Centre” or through the official website meekosam.ap.gov.in, she added.

This digital facility enables people who are unable to submit applications in person to register complaints online and track the status of their grievances.

Collector Prasanthi urged the public to save the WhatsApp Governance number 9552300009 on their mobile phones for faster access to services.

She said that the system allows people to avoid travel expenses by providing an easy and direct way to report issues and monitor their resolutions.

The PGPRS programme will be held at the District Collectorate, division offices, municipal offices, and mandal headquarters from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday.

Special officers, along with district, divisional, mandal, and municipal-level officials, are mandated to attend without fail.

The collector reiterated the government’s commitment to prompt and efficient service delivery and encouraged citizens to utilise the available digital platforms to ensure their concerns are addressed promptly.