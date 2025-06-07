People urged to cooperate to eradicate child labour

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha stated that it is everyone’s responsibility to eradicate child labour. On Friday, he unveiled a wall poster designed for the eradication of child labour, under the auspices of Labor, Women and Child Welfare Department, and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF).

Speaking at the District Task Force Committee meeting held on this occasion, the Collector said that as part of the Anti-Child Labour Month, officials from the Labour, Police, voluntary organisations, and the Revenue department should conduct special drive inspections to identify child labourers until June 30.

He emphasised that employing children less than 14 years of age and adolescents between 14 and 18 years in hazardous work is a crime, according to the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. He urged for public awareness campaigns about child laws. Collector Lakshmisha stated that if anyone identifies children or adolescents working as child labourers, they should inform the toll-free numbers: 100, 1098, and 1800 102 7222.

The wall poster unveiling event was attended by Deputy Labour Commissioner Ch Asharani, ICDS PD D Srilakshmi, District Child Protection Officer M Rajeshwara Rao, Dr B Keerthi, secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, CRAF representative Prabhakar, Forum for Child Rights member A Ramesh, and Assistant Labour Officers.