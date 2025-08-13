People urged to encourage organ donation

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav called for a concerted effort to increase organ donation awareness, stressing a significant gap between India’s organ transplant capabilities and its donation rates.

Speaking at the ‘Jeevandan AP’ event at GSL Medical College on International Organ Donation Day, he noted that while India ranks third globally in transplants, it is at 68th position in donations. The minister urged the public to overcome social stigma and encourage organ donation.

The minister shared promising statistics for Andhra Pradesh, where a single donor’s organs can save up to eight lives. In 2023, there were 41 donors and 126 transplants, which increased to 66 donors and 210 transplants in 2024. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, 54 donations have already resulted in 174 transplants. The event, which included a walkathon and a flash mob, honoured the families of organ donors.

Following the awareness programme, Minister Yadav inaugurated seven new Advanced Integrated Modular Operation Theatres at GSL Medical College, built with a Rs 35 crore investment by GSL Institutions.

According to Managing Director Dr Ganni Sandeep, these state-of-the-art facilities are equipped for complex surgeries, including organ transplants, and will reduce the need for patients to travel to other cities. The new theatres, which bring the total to 20, also feature high-speed connectivity for live telecasts of surgeries for medical education globally. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC Somu Veerraju participated.

A powerful public awareness event for organ donation was organised by ‘Jeevandan AP’, captivating the city with a rally and a flash mob. Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman of GSL Medical Institutions, delivered a moving speech, comparing organ donation to a family legacy of compassion.

The event began with a Walkathon from the Government Hospital, featuring students and staff from GSL, Delta, and KIMS hospitals. Participants held placards as they marched to Kambala Park junction, where a dynamic flash mob dance and a “face paint” exhibition drew a large crowd. Dr Ramaraju of KIMS Hospital and Dr K Rambabu of Jeevandan AP stressed the critical need for organ donation.