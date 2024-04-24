People want to see Jagan as CM once again

Meriga Murali, YSR Congress Party nominee for Guduru (SC reserved) constituency, feels that the party’s credibility to deliver what it has promised in the last five years would overshadow all other issues like internal dissidence, along with his rapport with the people. He is sitting MLC and has been a non-controversial politician with political background in Rapuru mandal of Guduru division. He has also been the district president in 2014. Murali is a double post-graduate from SV University and started his political career as NSUI leader in 1989. In a special interview to M Srinivasa Rao, Murali exudes confidence that his victory was a foregone conclusion

In the wake of changed political equations in the state, how do you look at this contest. How confident are you about your victory?

Why did you get such a doubt? My victory is certain. People of Guduru want to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister for second time.

There were reports that there was internal dissent in the party and MLA Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao was opposing your candidature.

There was no such problem. Varaprasad Rao won twice as MP from Tirupati and Guduru only because of the credibility of YSRCP. As far as this party is concerned, more than personal image the image of party matters most.

What is the main problem which you have identified in Guduru constituency?

Guduru has been facing serious drinking water problem for several years. Bringing water from Kandaleru reservor is the only solution to address such serious issue and I assure to address it.

With less than 20 days left for polling what do you think the response from people is towards you?

I noticed spontaneous response from the public. People of this constituency are happy with the welfare schemes implemented by the government during last five years.

Opposition parties claim that there is a strong anti-incumbency factor. What do you have to say about it?

There is no anti-incumbency factor. Opposition parties are trying to show what is not there to draw the attention of public. People have decided to vote for YSRCP. Even God cannot prevent the victory of YSRCP.