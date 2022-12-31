People will soon dethrone YS govt, says Chandrababu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest CM in the country. Speaking to the media, Naidu said that as per the election affidavit, CM YS Jagan is the richest CM in the nation having Rs 373.8 crore assets and alleged that he is having more assets than he filed in the affidavit.

He criticised that only YS Jagan and his gang should have money and everyone in the state should beg for his mercy. He said that the contempt of court cases reported in the state and stands atop the nation.

Naidu added that the reign of destruction is going on in the state under the leadership of YS Jagan. Naidu said that YSRCP goons and psychos are creating a ruckus in the state with the support of the police.

Naidu said that YS Jagan and his followers are feeling happy after seeing their problems over fake cases. He alleged that the CID officials are harassing in the name of investigation and added that everyone in the state lost their freedom. Naidu further added that people in the state are suffering financially, physically and mentally.

He added all prices in the state are skyrocketing. He lashed out YS Jagan government for making the state a hub of drugs and ganja. Chandrababu said that the YS Jagan government levying taxes on people and CM Jagan is not worrying after increasing debts in the state. He said that soon people will bid adieu to the psycho ruling.