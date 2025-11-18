People with epilepsy can lead healthy life

Nellore: People with epilepsy can also lead a healthy life, said Dr Bala Qasim, a neurologist and doctor at Nellore Medicover Hospital.

The doctor said that epilepsy is a chronic neurological disease caused by electrical activity in the nerve cells (neurons) of the brain. During a seizure, these electrical activities become sudden and uncontrollable. These are called 'seizures' or 'fits'.

The symptoms of these include: tightening of the body muscles, temporary unconsciousness, (Staring spell) and small movements or confusion. With timely, personalised treatment for epilepsy, about 70% of patients can live a healthy life without seizures. The use of anti-epileptic drugs is a major part of the treatment, said Dr D Bala Qasim.