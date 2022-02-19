Permanent queue line mooted at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam has decided to appoint women barbers in the temple for the convenience of women devotees and form the permanent queue line barricades from Vinayaka temple on Canal road to Durga temple via ghat road.

The temple trust board meeting was held at the Maha mandapam atop Indrakeeladri on Saturday. Chairman P Somi Naidu, committee members, EO D Bhramaramba and other officials participated in the meeting.

Giving details of the meeting, chairman P Somi Naidu said the temple administration had decided to appoint 20 women barbers on the temple premises for the convenience of women devotees. He said proposal will be made to arrange permanent queue line barricade for the convenience of devotees. Temporary queue lines are arranged during the Dasara festival and Bhavani Deeksha Viraman in view of heavy rush.

He said the temple administration will take the help of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and other departments in this regard. Five houses located near Sivalayam would be removed and compensation will be paid to the owners. He said retaining wall will be constructed after removing the houses to check mishaps as boulders and rocks are falling from the hillock. The trust board members and officials discussed the developmental works taken by the temple administration and decided to speed up the works.