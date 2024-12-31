Perni Jayasudha gets anticipatory bail

Vijayawada: District court in Machilipatnam granted anticipatory bail to Perni Jayasudha, wife of YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Monday in connection with the missing of 370 metric tonne rice from the godown owned by her.

Machilipatnam police registered a case on Jayasudha for missing of rice bags from the go-down owned by her. Later, she filed a petition in the district court for anticipatory bail. The dis-trict court on Monday granted the anticipatory bail and suggested that she co-operate to the police department in the investigation.

Perni Nani had constructed a godown in Machilipatnam on the name of his wife Jayasudha. The godown was leased to civil supplies department.

During the recent inspection, the civil supplies department verified the stocks and noticed that 170 metric tonne rice was missing. They served notices on the Perni family and later a case was registered on Perni Jayasudha. The family paid penalty of Rs 1.7 crore for missing of rice.

She filed a petition for the anticipatory bail. After postponing two times, the hearing was held on Monday and court granted anticipatory bail. She got some relief with the bail granted by the court.

However, the civil supplies department during the recent inspection noticed that 370 metric tonne of rice was missing from the godown and the officials issued notice demanding penalty of Rs 3.7 crore.

Earlier, the officials noticed that only 170 metric tonne rice was missing and asked to pay only Rs 1.7 crore penalty. Perni Nani’s family paid the penalty to the civil supplies department.

Now, the officials issued another notice seeking payment of a total of Rs 3.7 crore to the gov-ernment over missing of more rice. It seems the Perni Nani’s family is not willing to pay Rs 2 crore more penalty and moved the court.

Missing of rice from the civil supplies department godown had raked up controversy in the state. Perni Nani has alleged that his wife’s name was brought into the controversy and there is a conspiracy to harass his family.

But the TDP and Jana Sena leaders denied the allegations. Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar categorically made it clear that there is no personal grudge on anyone. He said civil supplies department’s rice was missing from the godown and the department has asked the godown owner to pay penalty for it and they paid.

Excise minister Kollu Ravindra also stated that government would take action for missing of rice. He denied allegations that woman was dragged in the controversy. He made it clear that there is no intention to harass anyone.