Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra

Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra
Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, the founder president of PJR Trust and senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in Guntakal Constituency, expressed their...

Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, the founder president of PJR Trust and senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in Guntakal Constituency, expressed their sadness over the loss of Paritala Ravi Garu, who had made a name for himself in both Telugu states.

PJT who met Paritala Sriram and Sunitha in Venkatapuram village in the Anantapur district paid tribute Paritala Ravi. He mentioned that Paritala Ravindra, who faced death with bravery and stood as an eternal symbol of hope in the hearts of the people of Telugu states, was a true hero.



Paritala Sriram also highlighted the hard work of the party workers in the past and their dedication to the Telugu Desam Party, which has brought light to the lives of leaders. It is said that Paritala Sriram is following in the footsteps of Paritala Ravi. He expressed his hope that both Paritala Sunitha and Paritala Sriram will attain high positions similar to those recently achieved by other individuals. Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and members of PJR Trust participated in this program.

