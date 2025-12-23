PESA Mahotsav Kicks Off at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam

The PESA Mahotsav has officially begun at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, with the event's run being flagged off by Mukta Shekhar, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The inauguration was attended by Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Commissioner Mylavarapu Krishnateja, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, senior officials, and numerous employees.

This two-day festival, taking place on 23rd and 24th December, has attracted 1,500 tribal athletes from ten states across India. Highlights of the event include the Kabaddi finals, set to be held at Port Stadium, featuring ten women's and ten men's teams participating under the Khelo India initiative. Various sports competitions and cultural programmes are scheduled across both indoor and outdoor stadiums, with over 200 stalls set up to enhance the festive atmosphere.

The PESA Mahotsav aims to celebrate the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, enacted in 1996, which extends Panchayati Raj provisions to tribal scheduled areas, thereby empowering local communities to safeguard their lands and resources. Organised annually by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, this event is focused on raising awareness of the Act while promoting the protection of tribal rights and the preservation of their traditions and culture.