AP Assembly approves Assigned Lands Act Amendment bill

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has approved the Amendment Bill to the Assigned Lands Act, introduced by Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad during the budget session. The minister explained that the law has been amended to facilitate leasing assigned lands to solar power companies, with the government prioritising green energy initiatives.

Minister Satyaprasad stated that the government aims to achieve zero carbon emissions and is in the process of establishing 10,000 megawatt solar power projects across the state. These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 750,000 people. He added that previously, it was not possible to utilise assigned lands for such projects, but the amended law now permits leasing, allowing landowners to earn income through rent.

He further mentioned that lease amounts are expected to be reviewed and increased every two years. The minister highlighted that, to date, various governments had assigned a total of 35 lakh acres of land for different purposes.

MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns about the misuse of assigned lands, noting that in many cases, lands have changed hands and benefits have been accrued by those who acquired land from impoverished owners. He called for only genuine beneficiaries to receive lease benefits and suggested steps to ensure justice for farmers cultivating orchards on assigned lands.

Reddy also pointed out allegations of land scams during the YSRCP regime, urging the government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into these irregularities.