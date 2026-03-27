PET scan facility at GGH-Guntur soon

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that the government has sanctioned Rs 18 crore for a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan facility at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur and efforts are underway to make it operational within the next two to three weeks. A special meeting was conducted to discuss pending issues related to the development of the GGH at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the MCH Block construction work was 50 per cent completed.

He said that issues highlighted in various newspapers regarding GGH were discussed with officials and the Superintendent, and several suggestions were made to resolve them. He noted that there is an increasing demand for beds in GGH and that overload is leading to a shortage.

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said that after the formation of the coalition government, several development works are being undertaken through CSR funds on an unprecedented scale. He stated that the issue of shortage of medicines will be brought to the notice of the government. He added that advanced medical services are being provided to cancer patients through NATCO and assured that GGH services will be improved to match corporate hospital standards.

Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya, joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava and GGH superintendent Dr Ramana Yasaswi were present.