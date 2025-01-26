Petty vendors occupy under passages at NH-16

Srikakulam : Pettyvendors are occupying under passages of the National Highway (NH-16) at different spots across the district. The NH-16 passing through Srikakulam district by covering 14 mandals Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Nandigama, Tekkali, Kotabommali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Laveru and Ranastalam. After expansion of the NH as six lanes and flyovers are constructed by allowing under passages at all important junctions.

These under passages are meant for hassle movement of vehicles for entry and exit of the local and service roads. But at Korlam, Palasa, Nandigama, Tekkali Kottapeta, Nimmada, Narasannapeta, Komarthi, Singupuram, Peddapadu, Kottaroad, Kusalapuram, SM Puram, Chilapalem, Allinagaram, Subadrapuram areas under passages are occupied by petty vendors on either side by arranging vegetable, tea, tiffin, fruit, cooldrink stalls.

Customers stop their bikes, four wheelers irregularly in front of the stalls which is causing trouble to others who are passing through these under passages.

In addition to stalls, auto-rickshaw drivers also stopped here due to which the under passages are turned in narrow ways. Highway patrolling staff, local police and NH officials turned blind eye to the issue and the woes of passengers are remaining unsolved.