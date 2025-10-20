Live
- Special ‘homam,’ spiritual discourse mark ‘Dhanvantari Jayanti’
- Indian Navy’s sixth ASW SWC Magdala launched
- Hack AP Hackathon next month in Vizag
- Train services restored in record time
- This Diwali, fireworks cost a bomb!
- Godavari region BJP’s stronghold: Madhav
- Celebrate Diwali 2025 with AI: Create Stunning Festive Portraits Using ChatGPT, Gemini Nano Banana & Free Tools
- Mahalakshmi Yagam performed
- White tiger Sameer passes away at SV Zoo Park
- Telangana leaders unite to protect Hathiramji Mutt
PGRS cancelled
Highlights
Guntur: The weekly Public Grievances Redressal System programme scheduled to be conducted on October 20 at the Guntur district police headquarters...
Guntur: The weekly Public Grievances Redressal System programme scheduled to be conducted on October 20 at the Guntur district police headquarters stands temporarily cancelled on account of the Deepavali festival, informed the Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal. He urged the petitioners to note the change and cooperate.
Next Story