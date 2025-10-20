  • Menu
PGRS cancelled
Guntur: The weekly Public Grievances Redressal System programme scheduled to be conducted on October 20 at the Guntur district police headquarters stands temporarily cancelled on account of the Deepavali festival, informed the Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal. He urged the petitioners to note the change and cooperate.

