PHCs to be strengthened in Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the district administration is focussing on strengthening the PHCs with latest equipment, medicines and oxygen facilities for overcoming the challenges of third wave effectively.

He formally launched Rs 78 lakh worth material donated by NGO Vasantha Lakshmi Charitable Trust to the PHCs in the district on Monday.

The equipment including monitors for government hospitals, CHCs and PHCs was launched in the presence of Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi and the Collector at Venkatachalam PHC on Monday. Legislator Govardhan Reddy and Collector Chakradhar Babu appreciated Vasantha Lakshmi, Chairperson of the Trust for her gesture. They said the equipment was donated at a crucial time for strengthening the PHCs to provide better services to the poor. He said they had provided state-of-the-art facilities at the ACSR Government Medical College for Covid victims.

Further, District Collector notified 37 private, government hospitals for treating Covid cases. He also appointed nodal officers to monitor the activities. District Coordinator of Medical Services will coordinate the activities of these Covid care centres. Private hospitals will charge as per GO 77 and 78 from the patients, according to a release.