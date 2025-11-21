Philosophy teaches how to live wisely

Rajamahendravaram: The Department of Philosophy, Govt Autonomous Arts College celebrated World Philosophy Day on Thursday. On the occasion, Principal Prof Ramachandra RK addressed the students and said that ‘an unexamined life is meaningless’ and that the aim of philosophy is for everyone to face any problem in life with courage.

Speaking as the chief guest and speaker in the programme, eminent theatre artiste Vadrevu Sundara Rao said that the installation of the stone plaque of Gadicharla Hari Sarvottama Rao in the college is commendable.

“We should live in a society where there is wisdom, but at present, we are limited to a society where we have only knowledge, and Philosophy is the only way to teach us how to live wisely, and only such people will gain the strength to serve society,” he said.

The World Philosophy Day is celebrated globally on the third Thursday of November. It’s a day established by UNESCO to promote the value of philosophy, encourage critical thinking.

Dr Noojilla Srinivas, English lecturer, sang the college song.

Faculty members said that the Philosophy and Social Work students learned valuable information through this programme. The programme was organised by Dr Kasturi Seetha Mahalakshmi. Head of the Department of Philosophy, and Lecturers Mahesh, Dr S Rani, and Padma participated.